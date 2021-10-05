Guidelines to reopen schools on Nov. 1 ready

Morning sessions, division of classes into batches suggested

Morning sessions, division of children in each class into batches, mid-day meals for students, and varying class interval timings are some of the broad directives put forward in the guidelines prepared in connection with reopening of schools in the State on November 1.

The guidelines were handed over by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty and Minister for Health Veena George to Chief Miniser Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. These contain measures to be adopted by students, teachers, and parents against the backdrop of COVID-19 that is still a threat.

Classes will be held in the mornings in the first phase. The number of children will be regulated by dividing them into batches. The attempt is to limit the number of batches to two so that one batch of students can come to school for three days in a week, followed by the other for the next three days. Digital classes will continue on the days the batches do not come to school.

Only two children will be allowed on a bench. In schools where the student strength is less, the batch system need not be introduced. Schools will be given the flexibility to decide how to implement the batch system as per their local experiences.

Mid-day meals

Students will be provided mid-day meals in schools. Differently abled students need not come to school in the initial phase.

Class interval times and the time at which school starts and ends should be staggered to prevent crowding of students.

All teachers must come to school on working days. Teaching and non-teaching staff should have received two doses of vaccine.

School-level helplines

School-level helplines should also be arranged. Schools must maintain registers to record students’ symptoms and arrange sick rooms for such students.

The guidelines also go into detail about cleaning and disinfection of schools and equipping them to ensure student safety.

At the school-level, meetings of staff council, parent-teacher associations, and those of people’s representatives and other well-wishers should be held.

Detailed guidelines on academic matters will be issued later.

General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish and Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. were present. The guidelines will be approved after changes, if any, are incorporated, and a government order will then be issued in this regard.