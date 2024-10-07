The State government has decided to formulate guidelines to ensure fire safety of old buildings. A meeting headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayn has directed the Local Self Government department and Fire and Rescue Services to jointly prepare the guidelines for ensuring fire safety systems for old buildings. The meeting was convened here on Monday to discuss the fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) of buildings.

The State government will also ensure that the buildings meet the stipulated fire safety standards. After the Panchayat Building Rules, 2011, came into force, Fire NOC is made mandatory for buildings. Guidelines will be issued regarding the installation of fire safety systems for buildings set up before the Rule.

The meeting was attended by Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, Bishwanath Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary, K. Padmakumar Director General, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, and others.

