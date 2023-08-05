ADVERTISEMENT

Guidelines to be drafted for direct selling: Minister

August 05, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will soon form guidelines to shape the direct selling sector in the State in a way that benefits consumers, companies, workers, and the government, said Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, and Legal Metrology G.R. Anil.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop organised by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs here on Saturday in connection with forming State direct marketing guidelines.

Stating that Kerala is becoming a model for India in the field of direct marketing, the Minister said the aim of the guideline is to prevent illegal practices like pyramid and money circulation schemes, which masquerade as direct selling, and frauds under the guise of direct marketing, but at the same time acknowledging the good practices in the sector, said the Minister.

