Guidelines on admitting children to care homes

Thiruvananthapuram

10 June 2020 00:01 IST

Child Welfare Committee should analyse situation

The government has issued a circular making clarifications on admitting children in need of care and protection to child-care institutions.

The guidelines in this regard had been issued last year. However, while keeping the best interests of the child in mind as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, practical difficulties had prompted a further clarification, Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja has said.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) concerned should make sure that a child is in need of care and protection provided by child-care institutions.

Advertising

Advertising

Those with parents

A child should not be denied admission to a child-care institution solely because she/he has a parent or both parents. If the CWC is convinced that the parents or guardians are not in a position to provide care and protection, the child can be entered into a child-care institution.

Children studying in class 10 and 12 and those without facilities for online classes at home should be temporarily admitted to child-care institutions immediately. Appropriate decision should be taken by the CWC in their case within 60 days after looking into the social investigation report.

If any institution or its management has obtained a stay from the court with regard to registration under the Juvenile Justice Act, the government order issued in May is not applicable to them.

Home studies

Orders on all applications should be handed over to the District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs) for data entry. The CWCs should decide on conducting home studies in a time-bound manner and regular sittings in consultation with District Women and Child Development Officer and DCPOs.