Kerala

Guidelines on admitting children to care homes

Child Welfare Committee should analyse situation

The government has issued a circular making clarifications on admitting children in need of care and protection to child-care institutions.

The guidelines in this regard had been issued last year. However, while keeping the best interests of the child in mind as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, practical difficulties had prompted a further clarification, Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja has said.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) concerned should make sure that a child is in need of care and protection provided by child-care institutions.

Those with parents

A child should not be denied admission to a child-care institution solely because she/he has a parent or both parents. If the CWC is convinced that the parents or guardians are not in a position to provide care and protection, the child can be entered into a child-care institution.

Children studying in class 10 and 12 and those without facilities for online classes at home should be temporarily admitted to child-care institutions immediately. Appropriate decision should be taken by the CWC in their case within 60 days after looking into the social investigation report.

If any institution or its management has obtained a stay from the court with regard to registration under the Juvenile Justice Act, the government order issued in May is not applicable to them.

Home studies

Orders on all applications should be handed over to the District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs) for data entry. The CWCs should decide on conducting home studies in a time-bound manner and regular sittings in consultation with District Women and Child Development Officer and DCPOs.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 1:03:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/guidelines-on-admitting-children-to-care-homes/article31791159.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY