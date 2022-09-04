Guidelines issued to local bodies for utilisation of health grants

ADVERTISEMENT

The Local Self-Government department (LSGD) has issued guidelines to local bodies for the utilisation of grants in the health sector under the 15th Finance Commission.

Setting up of urban polyclinics and improvement of facilities at existing primary-care centres are part of the plans. The guidelines focus on decentralising public-health-related activities, which are now being planned at the district level.

As part of this, public-health units will be started at the block-panchayat level, which will be located in the block family health centres. Attached to this will be a block public health laboratory and a block health management information system cell. Currently, the block family health centres have a block medical officer, health supervisor, lady health supervisor and lab technicians. In the newly formed block public health units, an epidemiologist, a public health personnel, two lab technicians and a data manager will be additionally appointed.

ADVERTISEMENT

₹30.59 cr. allocated

An amount of ₹30.59 crore has been allocated for the first phase of setting up of 75 block family health centres. Funds for the remaining 77 block family health centres will be allocated from the grants for 2022-23. Some of the projects will be implemented through the Arogya Keralam project, which will handle the human resources aspects, and the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited, which will handle the procurement of medical equipment.

At the village level, all institutions providing primary health care will be equipped with disease diagnosis facilities. A total of 64 diagnosis tests will be conducted at the family health centre and 14 tests at the sub-centres. An amount of 87.97 crore has been allocated for this purpose in the first phase. The health care sub-centres are being upgraded to health and wellness centres with improved facilities and more services. The funds can be utilised for constructing own buildings for family health sub-centres.

Urban polyclinics

In urban areas, in addition to the new health and wellness centres, urban polyclinics will be opened, providing specialist services, including ophthalmology, dermatology, psychiatry, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, optometry, physiotherapy and palliative medicine.

The projects in the health sector for all local bodies are formulated by local body-level working groups, with the medical officer as convener. The Health standing committee will monitor the implementation. At the district-level, the activities taken up by each local body will be monitored by the district development committee and the district medical officer.