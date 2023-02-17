Guidelines issued for tourist boats in Kollam

February 17, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

The district administration has made licences mandatory for all motor boats, houseboats, shikaras and country boats operating for tourists in the waterbodies of Kollam.

Those operating vessels used for recreational purposes have been instructed to complete registration using the prescribed form and obtain the licences through the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). The license is for one year and it must be renewed three months prior to expiry as per conditions.

Operating hours for all boats are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for houseboats that offer overnight accommodation which, however, must be docked at a safe location by 6 p.m. Boat operators have been instructed not to dump organic and inorganic waste into waterbodies or nearby areas. While an environment-friendly system for waste treatment is recommended, necessary steps should be taken not to pollute waterbodies.

For cruise boats and houseboats, the rate shall be fixed with the approval of the DTPC. Licences must be displayed on the boats and the service register should be maintained at the houseboat office. While plastic items are not allowed, diesel generator sets should be environment-friendly. Though boats can be parked at designated spaces, the DTPC will set aside special areas for water sports.

An annual inspection will be conducted before the licences are renewed, and a council consisting of representatives from the Department of Tourism, the DTPC and grama panchayat will be formed for the same. All boats should carry the registration certificate issued by Kerala Maritime Board, survey certificate and copies of crew licences. The District Collector has also issued instructions to display the certificates from the departments concerned for the passengers to verify.