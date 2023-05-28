Guidelines issued for swimming pool operators, users

May 28, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The District Medical Office has issued guidelines for the use and maintenance of swimming pools across the district. Those who run the swimming pools and their users should strictly follow disease preventive steps suggested by the authorities, and swimming practice sessions should not be conducted in stagnant waters under any circumstances, said an advisory issued by the District Medical Officer here on Saturday.

The chlorine level in the swimming pool water should be maintained between 1 ppm (parts per million (ppm/ml)) and 2 ppm. The chlorine deposition should also be checked daily and bacteriological examination monthly. The pH value of the water should be maintained between 7.2 and 7.8. Similarly, alkalinity should also be 80-120 ppm and calcium hardness 200-400 ppm. The guidelines also made clear that water quality testing should be done only in accredited labs and the quality of the filters should be ensured, said the advisory.

People with infectious diseases should not use the swimming pool and swimming pool users are told not to drink the pool water under any circumstances. Small children should be allowed to attend swimming sessions only after using the toilets. Swimmers should seek immediate medical attention if they develop a fever, eye, nose, throat, or skin infection. Those who become ill should notify the nearest health workers and swimming pool operators, the advisory said.

In the event of a disease outbreak, the swimming pool should be closed and chlorinated at a rate of 20 mg per liter. The filtration should be done six times continuously and the water remaining in the filter should be discarded. The DMO also suggested that the pools should be opened to use only after ensuring the prescribed standards by conducting chemical-physical-microbiology tests of the water.