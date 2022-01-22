Guidelines issued for preventing fire in govt. offices

Among the 24 points listed are ensuring digital copies of vital documents

The State government has issued a set of guidelines for preventing accidental fires breaking out in government buildings.

Government offices have been directed to install fire protection devices and maintain digital copies of important documents. Copies should also be maintained in another office, the Home Department said in a January 18 order which lists 24 points for government offices to follow.

Smoke detection and alarm systems with hooters should be installed in the record rooms and other rooms where important records are kept. Such locations should also be equipped with automatic fire detection sensors with hotlines to the nearest fire station.

Record rooms where priceless documents are preserved, server rooms and UPS rooms should have CO2/FM200-based total flooding systems operating on smoke/heat sensors.

Multi-storeyed buildings should be equipped with fire protection mechanisms as prescribed by the National Building Code.

Fire, electricity audits

Apart from these, the guidelines also list a number of practical measures that should be followed in offices to prevent fires. The buildings should have proper ventilation and fire and electricity audits should be carried out at prescribed intervals.

Waste material should not be kept in the corridors, terraces, and staircases of the buildings. They should be disposed of at regular intervals. Old electrical equipment should be replaced and it should be ensured that the offices are equipped with Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB)/Residual Case Circuit Breaker (RCCB).

Training for staff

The government has asked staff to switch off electrical appliances after use. Employees also should be provided basic training in fighting fires, according to the order.

Roads leading to the offices should be kept free of hindrances for providing easy access to firefighters.

The order requires important government offices to deploy security guards/night watchmen.