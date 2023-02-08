Guidelines issued for preliminary assessment of POCSO survivors

February 08, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has issued detailed guidelines for preliminary assessment of children who are survivors of sexual offences and providing them immediate support with the help of trained school counsellors.

The project to provide mental, physical, and medical support to the survivors and bring them into the mainstream was launched by Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George on National Girl Child Day on January 24.

Often, POCSO cases are registered but the children fail to come within the support system for various reasons. An institutional mechanism for preliminary assessment of all survivors is expected to help address this problem.

The guidelines issued lay down the procedure for the preliminary assessment for the benefit of various stakeholders such as child welfare committee (CWC), district child protection officer (DCPO), child development project officer (CDPO), and so on.

Once intimation about cases in which FIR is registered under provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act reaches a district CWC, the latter should take steps for initiating preliminary assessment of the survivors, as per the guidelines.

In practice, CWCs may not conduct enquiries on all FIRs. Moreover, the police may have registered only the FIR but not reported any immediate needs a survivor has such as medical or legal help to the CWC. As a result, a proper assessment of the survivor may not be taking place.

As per the guidelines, a file will be opened by the CWC and an order entrusting the DCPO with the preliminary assessment issued. The DCPO will then inform the CDPO or the psychosocial school counsellor of the area where the survivor lives and hand over the relevant documents, again within two days.

The counsellors must then conduct home visits within four days without disrupting the survivors’ physical, mental, emotional, and social environment and maintaining the secrecy of the case. They will assess if psychosocial support is needed by evaluating emotional, mental, and physical condition of the child, family background and support available, financial condition of the family, if support should be provided for the long term, whether family needs counselling, and situations that lead to the vulnerability of the child.

Once the assessment is completed, the report should be handed over to the CDPO or if need be, the DCPO.

Once the DCPO submits the assessment report to the CWC, the latter can issue directions to officials for providing services required immediately by the survivor and their rehabilitation. The assessment report should be included in the file opened for each survivor.

At present, 155 psychosocial school counsellors are part of the preliminary assessment project.