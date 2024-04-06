Guidelines issued for parading elephants at Kollam Pooram

April 06, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Animal Husbandry department has issued a set a guidelines to be followed while parading elephants in the Kollam Pooram, the finale of the Asramam Sri Krishna Swamy temple festival.

On April 15 morning, Cheru Poorams (mini processions) from 13 temples will reach the temple maidan for the customary elephant bath (Ana neerattu) and Anayootu (feeding of the elephants). Elephants will be bathed in showers specially set up on the temple premises, after which they will be fed a mix of watermelon, plantain, jaggery, rice and grapes. After Anayoottu five elephants each will go to Thamarakkulam Sree Maha Ganapathy and Puthiyakavu Bhagavathy temples while others will rest at the Asramam guesthouse compound.

25 elephants

A total of 25 caparisoned elephants are expected to participate in the Pooram and Kudamattam ceremonies. While the data book, insurance, health certificate and fitness certificate will be verified by the veterinary surgeons on duty, mahouts will be screened using a breathalyser. Tranquillizer darts will be kept in a special ambulance and elephants in musth and in poor health will not be allowed to participate in Pooram.

Onus on SPCA

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) elephant squad of the department will be fully responsible for the selecting elephants and issuing fitness certificates. “About 10 veterinary surgeons and SPCA inspectors will be present during Kudamattam. Spectators and Pooram lovers will have maintain a 3-metre distance from the elephants,” said District Veterinary Centre chief D. Shinekumar.