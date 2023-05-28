Guidelines issued for implementing special school package

May 28, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government on Saturday issued comprehensive guidelines for grading and selecting special schools for the intellectually disabled run by non-governmental organisations for distribution of special school package funds announced by it. In the wake of organisation of special schools and school managements petitioning Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, a committee headed by Additional Director of Public Instruction (Academic) had submitted a report and the General Education department issued an order revising the guidelines. In the first phase, officials deputed by the Director of General Education (DGE) will inspect the special schools. Inspections will also be held at the government level to ensure that the first round of inspections were without any lapses. The final grading will be done on the basis of these inspections. Instead of sanctioning funds at the end of the financial year, funds will be distributed towards the start of the academic year for better utilisation. Applications will be invited for the package before June 15. Inspections by officials will be held in the first week of July, and a detailed report submitted to the DGE before the end of July. It will be perused and submitted to the government on August 15 for scrutiny by the end of August. The grant-in-aid will meet in the second week of September and sanction release of funds by the end of September. The employees will be allowed an honorarium for five months. The funds allowed for other components will be divided into instalments and the first instalment also released simultaneously. Steps will be expedited so that each year inspections are completed by the start of the academic year and funds can be released by September. Only after proof of utilisation of first instalment is submitted will the second instalment be sanctioned. The schools will be graded A, B, and C as per the guidelines and benefits distributed. Mr. Sivankutty said the guidelines would help make special school package distribution efficient and transparent.

