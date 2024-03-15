ADVERTISEMENT

Guidelines issued for eco-friendly Lok Sabha polls in Kerala

March 15, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Electoral Officer asks political parties not to use plastics, PVC and disposable materials, especially flags and festoons, in election campaigns

The Hindu Bureau

Use eco-friendly materials for election campaign, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul has urged political parties in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Kaul on Friday issued guidelines for ensuring that the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala are held in an environment-friendly atmosphere.

Political parties and candidates have been urged to avoid using plastics, PVC and disposable materials, especially flags and festoons, in their election campaigns.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recyclable materials

They have instead been advised to go in for recyclable materials such as cotton, paper and polyethylene.

The guidelines prohibit the use of PVC flexes, banners, boards and plastic decorations during the campaign. ‘Korean cloth’ containing plastics, nylon, polyester and materials that are plastic-coated are prohibited as well.

Legal action

Polling officials and agents are required to avoid plastic bottles and containers as far as possible for food and water. The District Election Officer is required to initiate legal action if the use of banned materials are detected or reported.

Once the election is over, the campaign materials should be safely disposed of with the help of local bodies, Haritha Kerala Mission, Suchitwa Mission, voluntary organisations, and political parties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US