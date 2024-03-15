GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Guidelines issued for eco-friendly Lok Sabha polls in Kerala

Chief Electoral Officer asks political parties not to use plastics, PVC and disposable materials, especially flags and festoons, in election campaigns

March 15, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Use eco-friendly materials for election campaign, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul has urged political parties in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Kaul on Friday issued guidelines for ensuring that the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala are held in an environment-friendly atmosphere.

Political parties and candidates have been urged to avoid using plastics, PVC and disposable materials, especially flags and festoons, in their election campaigns.

Recyclable materials

They have instead been advised to go in for recyclable materials such as cotton, paper and polyethylene.

The guidelines prohibit the use of PVC flexes, banners, boards and plastic decorations during the campaign. ‘Korean cloth’ containing plastics, nylon, polyester and materials that are plastic-coated are prohibited as well.

Legal action

Polling officials and agents are required to avoid plastic bottles and containers as far as possible for food and water. The District Election Officer is required to initiate legal action if the use of banned materials are detected or reported.

Once the election is over, the campaign materials should be safely disposed of with the help of local bodies, Haritha Kerala Mission, Suchitwa Mission, voluntary organisations, and political parties.

