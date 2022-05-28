Guidelines issued for culling wild boars

Local body heads will be made honorary wildlife wardens

Unperturbed by the mounting criticism against the move to empower local bodies with the authority to cull wild boars, the State government on Saturday issued guidelines to implement the protocol.

The order has invoked various provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, including Section 11(1)(b) that enables the Chief Wildlife Warden to permit any person to hunt any wild animals specified in Schedule I, Schedule II, Schedule III or Schedule IV (of the Act) if the official is satisfied that the animal has become dangerous to human life or property.

In accordance with Section 4(1)(bb) of the Act, grama panchayat presidents, municipal chairpersons and Corporation mayors will be appointed honorary wildlife wardens wherever it was found necessary. Besides, such powers could also be delegated to the secretaries of grama panchayats, municipalities and Corporations by the Chief Wildlife Warden under Section 4(1)(c), the order stated.

While the norms permit shooting wild boars in adherence to the guidelines, other methods such as poisoning, electrocution and use of explosives cannot be employed for the purpose. The carcass should be scientifically disposed and details of animals culled must be recorded in registers maintained at the local self-government institutions. The services of the Jana Jagratha Samithis in the local bodies can be sought for culling the boars and disposing of the bodies.