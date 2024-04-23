ADVERTISEMENT

Guidelines issued for campaign finale in district today

April 23, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kottikalasam should be held peacefully; it should conclude at 6 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Geromic George who is also the district election officer has issued guidelines for the finale to the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peroorkada, Thirumala, Vattiyurkavu, East Fort, Vizhinjam, Pappanamcode, Sreekaryam, Kazhakuttam Kalliyur, Beemapally-Poonthura, Neyyattinkara Town, Attingal Kacherinada, Kilimanoor, Vithura, Varkala Maidanam, Parassala, Udiyankulangara, Venjaramoodu, Vellarada Junction, and Kattakada Junction are the main venues for the ‘Kottikalasam,’ the spirited final outdoor show of strength by political parties ahead of polling.

The guidelines for candidates and political parties for the Kottikalasam stipulate that the Kottikalasam should be held peacefully and conclude at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Shouting provocative slogans and making mic announcements in excess of permitted decibel levels should be avoided.

ADVERTISEMENT

No candidate or political party should engage in any activity that creates animosity or leads to communal strife. Candidates or their workers should not act in a way that hinders campaigning of other candidates or behave in a provocative manner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Criticism of other parities should be limited to their policies, schemes and programmes, and previous activities. No announcements that attack candidates’ private lives should be made. No announcements that hurt decency and morality or have nefarious intentions should be made.

Caste or communal sentiments should not be used to ensure votes. Temples, mosques, churches, or other places of worship should not be used as venues for the Kottikalasam.

Only vehicles that have received permits for the finale should be deployed. Candidates should ensure that the Kottikalasam does not hinder the people’s travel and movement. If public property is damaged during the gatherings, legal action will be taken, the District Collector said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US