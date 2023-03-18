Guidelines issued for anganwadis to safeguard children against heat conditions

March 18, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Women and Child Development department has issued guidelines for ensuring the safety of children at 33,115 anganwadis in the State in the wake of rising temperatures.

Children in the anganwadis should be kept away from any outdoor activities from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., according to the guidelines on preventive steps to be adopted. In case the children have to be taken outside, child development project officers should take the permission of programme officers and ensure they are protected from the adverse weather conditions.

It should be ensured that the children drink enough water and remain hydrated. Only boiled water should be given to children. They should also be given salted conjee, buttermilk, or lime juice. Fruits should be included in the food served to students.

Proper air circulation should be ensured in the anganwadis, as per the guidelines.

Parents have been urged to make their wards wear cotton clothes as far as possible. In case the children need to step outside, umbrellas and hats should be used. Children should be directed to wear their footwear and not go about barefoot.

Training and arrangements

If the children show any symptoms of illness related to the heat conditions, the nearest health centre should be contacted. Steps should also be taken to arrange training for anganwadi workers to understand the symptoms. Any directions of the Health department should be followed.

If the anganwadis do not have fans, child development project officers should take steps to arrange these using maintenance funds of the department, or support of local bodies, or through sponsorship.

The guidelines should be followed strictly, the Women and Child Development Director said in a circular.