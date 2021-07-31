Guidelines framed for Pink Protection Project

Awareness to be created among brides-to-be

The Pink Protection Project that was recently launched by Kerala police will assume a social responsibility in tackling the menace of dowry and domestic violence by creating awareness among brides-to-be on their rights through pre-marital counselling.

Through its Pink Janamaithri Beat system, the police will play an active role in encouraging social organisations in conducting classes on such topics. Such finer details found place among the guidelines issued by State Police Chief Anil Kant for the effective implementation of the Pink Protection Project on Friday.

Senior officials have been directed to entrust Pink Janamaithri Beat units with data collection required to detect domestic violence in their respective jurisdictions. The State Police Chief also instructed District Police Chiefs to hold online adalats on a weekly basis to collect complaints regarding atrocities against women. Steps have also been ordered to strengthen the district-level women cells functioning under the Kerala Police. Counsellors who have been trained in dealing with such issues will be assigned to such cells.

Station House Officers have been instructed to ensure remedial action for complaints submitted by women. Receipts must be issued for all complaints received in police stations. Orders have also been issued to step up sensitisation against the practice of dowry through the digital media. District Police Chiefs must also adopt necessary steps to evolve schemes in districts where Nirbhaya volunteers operate. Their activities must also be constantly monitored.

The Pink Patrol system will be based in major locations in each district. The surveillance wing will function in a manner that ensures swift response on receiving distress calls and alerts. The pink motorcycle patrol unit will keep regular tabs on tourist destinations, educational institutions, shopping malls, bus stands and railway stations.