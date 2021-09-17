Guidelines for resumption of offline classes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 September 2021 20:00 IST

PG classes to function at full strength, UG in groups of 50%

Postgraduate (PG) classes will function at full strength and undergraduate (UG) classes in groups of 50% strength when colleges reopen for final-year batches on October 4.

The classes for degree students can be held either on alternate days or on all days provided the campus has adequate facilities to ensure physical distancing and minimise the possibility of crowding.

The guidelines for the resumption of offline classes were issued by the Higher Education Department on Friday.

Advising greater stress on practical classes for science courses, the government has recommended holding classes between 8.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. Nonetheless, colleges have been permitted to choose from alternative time slots, viz., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Timetables must be prepared ensuring 25 hours of blended learning that involves a mix of both online and offline sessions for final-year batches. The classes for other batches must continue to be held online until further notice. Heads of institutions have been instructed to prepare schedules taking these aspects into consideration. At the same time, engineering colleges will continue to function for six hours on all working days, as being currently done.

The department has directed colleges and universities to permit staff members including mothers of children less than a year old, pregnant women and those who have critical comorbidities to work from home. Attendance norms can be relaxed in the case of students who face similar difficulties.

The department has instructed college managements to organise special drives to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to students and employees in association with the Health Department. While pandemic norms must be strictly enforced, the availability of handwash, sanitiser, face masks and thermal scanners must be ensured in advance.

Classrooms, libraries and laboratories must also be thoroughly disinfected with the support of local bodies, health workers and voluntary organisations.

COVID-19 protocol must also be strictly enforced in hostels. Jagratha Samithis (vigilance committees) that comprise teachers, non-teaching staff, students, guardians, local body members, health workers, fire force and police personnel must be tasked with ensuring the norms.