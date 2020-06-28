Guidelines for paying migrants’ expenses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 June 2020 23:38 IST

To be met from SDRF, PM Cares Fund

The government has come up with detailed guidelines for the payment of expenditure of institutional quarantine and relief expenditure of migrant labourers in the State during COVID-19.

The expenditure of institutional quarantine and relief expenditure of migrant labourers will be met from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and PM Cares Fund as per the guidelines issued under Section 18(2) (d) of the Disaster Management Act.

The migrant labour relief expenditure incurred by Local Self Governments (LSG) for food, water, provisions and health care, has to be certified by the Assistant Labour Officer and Secretary of the LSG concerned. In the case of expenditure of migrant labour welfare such as food, accommodation, medical care, water and sanitation, the expenditure incurred should have to be compiled by the Deputy Director, Panchayat/Urban and submitted to the Deputy Collector, Disaster Management. The statement should be submitted within 15 days. The expenses for the migrant relief measures should be met from the SDRF and those for the migrant labour relief from the PM Cares account. For the expenditure incurred by the LSG for institutional quarantine centres, the Deputy Director, Panchayat/Urban will have to compile the expenditure for running the centres and submit the list to the CEO, District Disaster Management Authorities within 15 days.

Limited to 14 days

As financial support for accommodation units, payment for an individual case will be limited to 14 days or the number of days the individual stayed in the facility, whichever is lower.

In the case of hotels, tourist homes, ayur centres, lodges, homestays, and resorts taken by the Land Revenue department for running quarantine centres, the period of stay and the total amount payable to the hotel will have to be certified by the tahsildar. In case it is availed by the Health Department, the period of stay and the total amount payable has to be certified by the District Medical Officer.

For accommodation units, ₹1,500 per room night per person for three star and above classified units had been approved. In the case of two star hotels, resorts, and serviced villas, it will be ₹1,000 per room night per person. For non-classified hotels, lodges and tourist homes, ₹500 per room night per person had been approved by the government.