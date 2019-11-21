With festival season around the corner, the district-level committee on management and maintenance of captive elephants has issued guidelines for parading elephants in festivals.

Officials say only registered festivals would get consent to parade elephants. Elephants without fitness certificate and which are sick, injured, blind or pregnant should not be paraded.

The norms say that no elephant should be paraded for more than six hours continuously and the animal should not be forced to stand under the scorching sun.

Elephants should not be paraded between 11 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. It should be made to stand on wet sacks or under canopy to protect it from the heat.

Festival organisers have been asked to share information about the elephant parade with respective forest range officer and police station house officer at least 72 hours before the festival.

The organisers and mahout should ensure that the elephant is provided water and food before and after the festivities.

The health of all elephants above 40 years should be examined before parading. The elephant that has turned violent or restive should not be paraded for 15 days. The committee directs the festival organisers to ensure the service of a veterinary doctor.

Mahouts should always keep with them the elephant data book and copies of insurance, microchip-ownership certificates, and fitness certificates.

They have been asked not to beat the animals using sticks fitted with nails and needles. The police have been directed to verify whether mahouts are drunk.

The organisers of the festivals parading elephants should take insurance cover for a minimum amount of ₹25 lakh.

People have been asked to ensure at least 3-m distance between parading elephants and that crackers are not burst near the animal.