Guidelines for offline classes being finalised

Minister to hold meeting with heads of institutions

With preparations afoot for partially reopening higher education institutions in Kerala on October 4, the Higher Education Department has commenced steps to finalise the guidelines for conducting offline classes in adherence with the COVID-19 protocol.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will hold an online meeting with college Principals and heads of institutions on Friday to discuss the modalities. The classes for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate batches will commence initially.

According to her, the institutions will have to split their batches into two to limit attendance to a half. Classes can be held either on a shift basis or on alternative days to minimise the possibility of crowding on campuses.

Key among the government’s priorities would be to ensure at least a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for each student prior to the resumption of the physical classes. The possibility of holding special vaccination camps at the institution-level is being assessed.

The Minister surmised that a majority of the teachers would have received vaccination as many among them had been selected for duty during the Assembly polls.

The first-semester of final-year batches is almost nearing completion.

The offline classes would provide students an opportunity to clear doubts on various topics, Dr. Bindu said. A call on resuming physical classes for lower batches will be taken later.