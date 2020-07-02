Guidelines for offices

Thiruvananthapuram

02 July 2020 23:50 IST

The State on Thursday issued guidelines for the functioning of government offices as part of pandemic control measures in the second phase of the nationwide Unlock 2.0

In crammed offices where employees find it difficult to maintain physical distancing, supervisory officers should introduce work shifts. They should exempt employees from containment zones from reporting for work. They should be given the option to work from home. Employees forced to go into quarantine should produce a medical certificate from a government medical officer.

