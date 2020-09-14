Guidelines for migrant workers returning to Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

14 September 2020 23:31 IST

14-day quarantine has to be arranged by contractor

The government has issued guidelines for migrant workers returning to the State for work. The return migrants would be required to register on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal (covid19jagratha-publicservices-adithiregistration-enter details-submit).

The entry permit would be based on the quarantine facilities at the destination, verified by the local body and posted on the portal.

The worker would have to undergo 14-day quarantine arranged by the work contractor. Those returning without a COVID test certificate would have to undergo an antigen test within five days at the expense of the contractor. Workers not attached to a labour supply contractor would have to meet the expense on their own.

Advertising

Advertising

Within 96 hours

Those coming to the State for consultancy works and technical assistance would have to undergo antigen or RT-PCR test within 96 hours.

The guidelines stipulate that the district administration and Health Department are to be informed if workers test positive. Those with COVID symptoms are to be subjected to a test and the information conveyed to the Disha helpline - 1056.

Local bodies and the Labour Department will have to ensure that the labourers adhere to the quarantine regulations.