Guidelines for migrant workers returning to Kerala

The government has issued guidelines for migrant workers returning to the State for work. The return migrants would be required to register on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal (covid19jagratha-publicservices-adithiregistration-enter details-submit).
The entry permit would be based on the quarantine facilities at the destination, verified by the local body and posted on the portal.
The worker would have to undergo 14-day quarantine arranged by the work contractor. Those returning without a COVID test certificate would have to undergo an antigen test within five days at the expense of the contractor. Workers not attached to a labour supply contractor would have to meet the expense on their own.
Within 96 hours
Those coming to the State for consultancy works and technical assistance would have to undergo antigen or RT-PCR test within 96 hours.
The guidelines stipulate that the district administration and Health Department are to be informed if workers test positive. Those with COVID symptoms are to be subjected to a test and the information conveyed to the Disha helpline - 1056.
Local bodies and the Labour Department will have to ensure that the labourers adhere to the quarantine regulations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath