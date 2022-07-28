Kerala

Guidelines for hiring buses for colleges excursions in Kerala issued

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 28, 2022 21:56 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 21:56 IST

The Director of Collegiate Education has barred colleges from hiring contract carriages with illegal alterations while going on study tours and excursions.

In a set of guidelines issued to colleges, the directorate took a dim view of students of certain colleges travelling in private buses that have been modified and equipped with loud audio systems in violation of Motor Vehicles department norms. Such vehicles have often been involved in accidents, the order noted.

Under such circumstances, colleges have been directed to hire only those vehicles that conform to the law. Principals are required to obtain consent from the guardians of students who go on such trips. Moreover, regional transport officers or joint regional transport officers must be apprised of the journeys prior to their commencement.

