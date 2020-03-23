Guidelines for children with disorders

The Kozhikode-based Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (IMHANS) has devised guidelines for children with developmental disorders who will have to stay home and miss their regular treatment in view of the social restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19. IMHANS Director P. Krishnakumar said that children with developmental disorders were prone to infections as they had impaired immunity. While staying at home, they should avoid close contact with relatives or visitors with fever, common cold, or other infections. Parents should help them wash their hands with soap and water frequently. They need to maintain personal hygiene, keep their nails clean, brush teeth properly, and wash mouth after feeds. These children should be given a balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables and fibre-rich food. The parents should make them drink plenty of boiled and cooled water and avoid junk food. Venturing out of homes for play or other activities should be avoided as far as possible.

“When children remain at home there is chance of increasing behaviour problems. Parents’ behaviour greatly influences the child’s behaviour. Try to consciously avoid situations that may provoke behaviour problems in the child. Ignore minor bad behaviours and pay attention to good behaviours. Appreciate and encourage all good behaviours,” Dr. Krishnakumar said. He said parents should spend quality time with the child and help the child engage in quality activities like singing or listening to music or play. “It is helpful if group activities involving all family members are planned. Find time to play with the child and listen to the child,” Dr. Krishnakumar said.

Their screen time should be limited to one hour a day. Good quality programmes should be chosen over those with violent content or programmes causing fear and anxiety.