Guidelines for celebrations and functioning of higher education institutions issued

April 18, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has mandated a standard operating protocol, requiring the establishment of risk management groups and disaster management plans to oversee various activities including youth festivals held on college and university campuses.

The Higher Education Department has finalised a comprehensive set of guidelines that were recommended by a committee constituted in the wake of the stampede that killed four youths and left nearly 50 injured at a technical festival at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in November last.

All higher education institutions will be required to form Institutional Risk Management Committees (IRMC) to undertake periodic audits of risk-prone facilities and to ensure institutional safety in campuses covering all types of possible disasters including risks associated with mass gatherings.

IRMCs will be chaired by Vice-Chancellors or campus directors for universities, and principals for colleges. Such panels have been mandated with conducting institutional risk audits at least once in six months. Besides, any event with a participation of 200 or more participants can be henceforth organised with the prior approval of the IRMC.

The institutions will also be required to develop disaster management plans that define procedures to confine, contain, consolidate and control exigencies. It should cover a wide range of aspects including identification of expected emergencies and in the institute, developing a system of warnings, communication protocols within and outside the premises, and a list of allocated safe zones.

All celebrations including union activities on the campus can be held only after obtaining prior permission from the head of the respective institution. The organisers will have to intimate the authorities of the details of the programme and guests, source of funds, expenditure estimates etc. at least five working days prior to the event. The Discipline Committee has been entrusted with monitoring and supervising such programmes. Such programmes must be informed to the Police, Fire and Rescue Services and local bodies.

Students’ union activities should be supervised by a committee chaired by the head of the institution with staff advisor as convener and heads of departments and discipline committee members as its members.

The college union office cam function only from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during working days. However, the head of the institution can extend the time up to 9 p.m. during celebrations. During summer vacations, the key of the union office should be kept with the head of the institution. Besides, the institutional head or a committee appointed by the college council must conduct periodic visits to the college union office.

No type of vehicles should be used during celebrations inside the college campus and hostels. Students’ vehicles will be allowed only up to the designated parking area. Entry beyond that point is strictly prohibited.

Committee will be formed to supervise the functioning of hostels. Stringent action must be adopted on complaints received from hostel inmates or the public regarding misbehaviour of students or other illegal activities such as possessing weapons, consuming alcohols or drugs in campus or hostel rooms.

Public, including former students, will be allowed to enter the college campus only for genuine reasons. They will not be allowed to enter the class rooms and hostel rooms under any circumstances.