Guide for cardiac care released

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh on Sunday released a comprehensive guide for cardiac care titled Hridayathil Ninnulla Chodyangal (Questions from the Heart).

Speaking on the occasion, he said heart health was more crucial than ever. While heart diseases traditionally affected the elderly, it was now increasingly impacting younger individuals. Post-COVID statistics on heart disease are alarming, he said. The Minister also highlighted the need for lifestyle and dietary changes to address the issue.

The event, organised by Cardiology Vascular Research Society (CVRS) in collaboration with the Department of Cardiology, Lisie Hospital, was held at IMA House to mark World Heart Day.

The handbook, specifically designed for patients and their families, addresses common concerns related to heart diseases, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and post-treatment care.

Dr. Jabir Abdullakutty, senior consultant cardiologist and secretary of CVRS, said there was a need for a reliable resource to answer patients’ questions regarding symptoms, medications, lifestyle changes, and long-term care.

“Patients frequently seek guidance on identifying warning signs, managing medications, and understanding dietary restrictions and exercise routines. However, misinformation can lead to complications. This book aims to fill that gap and provide clear and accurate information,” said Dr. P.P. Geevar Zacharia, editor of the handbook.

CVRS president Dr. P.P. Mohanan stressed the importance of sustained public awareness campaigns to promote a heart-healthy lifestyle.

