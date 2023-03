March 24, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOLLAM

Karunagapally Model Polytechnic College has invited applications for the temporary vacancy of guest lecturer in Electronics Engineering.

B.Tech with first class and expertise in PV installation is the qualification required, and interested candidates can walk in for an interview on March 27 at 10 a.m. with their original certificates and attested copies. For more details, contact 9447488348.