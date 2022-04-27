Guest lecturer vacancies

Staff Reporter

KOCHI

Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara, has called for applications to fill vacancies of guest lecturers in the aided courses of integrated MSc computer science (artificial intelligence and machine learning), economics, statistics, chemistry, mathematics, botany, zoology, Hindi, English, Malayalam, and history.

The online applications should be sent on or before May 5. Visit http://www.bhratmatacollege.in for details.