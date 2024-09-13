Guest instructor vacancy

Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for Women, Manayilkulangara, will conduct interview for the post of guest instructor in milk and milk product technician trade. Qualification required is BVoc degree in Dairy Technology from UGC recognised university with one year work experience in related field or diploma in Dairy Technology with not less than two years of work experience or NTC and NAC in Milk and Milk Product Technician trade along with three years of work experience in related field. Eligible candidates can attend an interview on 19 September at 11 a.m. with original certificates and copies. For more details contact 0474 2793714.