GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guest instructor vacancy

Published - September 13, 2024 06:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for Women, Manayilkulangara, will conduct interview for the post of guest instructor in milk and milk product technician trade. Qualification required is BVoc degree in Dairy Technology from UGC recognised university with one year work experience in related field or diploma in Dairy Technology with not less than two years of work experience or NTC and NAC in Milk and Milk Product Technician trade along with three years of work experience in related field. Eligible candidates can attend an interview on 19 September at 11 a.m. with original certificates and copies. For more details contact 0474 2793714.

Published - September 13, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.