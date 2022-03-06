Guest instructor vacancy

March 06, 2022 21:34 IST

Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for Women, Manayilkulangara, will conduct an interview for the post of guest instructor in Milk and Milk Products Technician trade at 11 a.m. on March 8. Qualification required is BTech in Dairy Technology with one-year work experience or Diploma in Dairy Technology with two years of work experience or NTC/NAC and three years of work experience in Milk and Milk Products Technician trade. For more details, contact 0474-2792714.