Guest instructor vacancy
Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for Women, Manayilkulangara, will conduct an interview for the post of guest instructor in Milk and Milk Products Technician trade at 11 a.m. on March 8. Qualification required is BTech in Dairy Technology with one-year work experience or Diploma in Dairy Technology with two years of work experience or NTC/NAC and three years of work experience in Milk and Milk Products Technician trade. For more details, contact 0474-2792714.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.