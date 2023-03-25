Gudarvila Estate wins Tata Finlay Shield Football Tournament

March 25, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Gudarvila Estate under Kannan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) won the 74th edition of Munnar’s famed Tata Finlay Shield Football Tournament held at Kannan Devan Hills Plantations ground here on Saturday.

According to officials, Gudarvila Estate won 4/3 against the Nallathanni estate team. Gudarvila Estate won by penalty shootout against Nallathanni’s team.

In the match, Velu of Lockart Estate under Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) was selected as the best player and Paramasivan of Guderale Estate as best goalkeeper. Mattuppetty was selected as the best disciplined team.

According to officials, the Tata Finlay Shield Football tournament was held in Munnar after a two-year gap. The tournament was started in 1941 by the British by the then general manager of KDHP company E.H. Francis.