Gudarvila Estate team wins 75th Tata Finlay Shield Football Tournament

March 09, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - IDUKKI

The tournament, which began in 1941, is among the oldest football tournaments in the country

The Hindu Bureau

Gudarvila Estate team captain Prabhu and estate manager Jacob Chacko receiving the Finlay football shield at the KDHP ground at Munnar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gudarvila Estate under the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) won the 75th edition of Munnar’s famed Tata Finlay Shield Football Tournament held at KDHP ground here on Saturday. According to officials, Gudarvila Estate won 4-0 against the Instant Tea operations team. The Gudarvila Estate team won the tournament for the second consecutive year. Jolly Abraham of the Gudarvila Estate team was selected as the best player, and Jayapaul of the Mattuppetty estate was the best goalkeeper. The CBSL was adjudged the most disciplined team.

Geetha Abraham, wife of KDHP Managing Director Mohan Varghese, presented the Finlay football shield. During the event, 41 players who had completed 70 years were presented with mementos.

According to officials, the Finlay Shield Football Tournament was launched in 1941 by E.H. Francis, the then general manager of the Finlay Group of Companies in south India. The Finlay Shield Football Tournament is one of the oldest football tournaments in India, and it continues to be conducted yearly.

