Guardian officers to oversee development works of islands

Administration appoints IAS, IPS, DANICS officers

The Lakshadweep administration on Thursday appointed what it called ‘guardian officers’ to oversee development activities on the islands.

None of the officers is a native of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Accordingly, Vijendra Singh Rawat has been appointed guardian officer of Minicoy, Shiv Kumar as that of Andrott, Sharat Kumar Sinha for Chetlat and Bitra, Damodhar A.T. for Kadmat, Sachin Sharma for Kavaratti, Amit Varma for Kiltan, O.P. Mishra for Kalpeni, Sushil Singh for Amini and Vishal Sah for Agatti (including Bangaram atoll and Suheli), going by an order issued by A. Anbarasu, adviser to the union territory Administrator.

The IAS, IPS and DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) officers appointed in the guardian role are required to visit the islands allocated to them regularly to oversee, review and monitor various department activities and projects carried out there.

“They shall also coordinate the various campaigns of administration such as Swatch Lakshadweep (cleanliness), COVID-19 prevention etc... (sic),” the order said.

The role of the guardian officers is to support and supplement efforts of the administration and they are not a substitute to the officers in the ‘chain of command’. All Secretaries to administration and Collector, while reviewing island-wise work, may also co-opt guardian officers for inputs and follow-up, the order said.

They are required to submit a fortnightly report to adviser to the administrator listing out the outcomes of meetings held and visits made.