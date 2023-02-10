GTECH to organise marathon to create awareness against drugs

February 10, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala, will be organising a marathon on March 19, seeking to impart greater momentum to the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign rolled out by the State government.

Over 2,500 runners from all walks of life are expected to participate in the marathon. IT professionals from all major companies as well as from medium and small companies across Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark will form part of the marathon. Students from various colleges will also turn up.

The fitness challenge will see three categories of timed runs—3 kms, 10 kms and 21 kms. The marathon aims to create increased public awareness about the prevalence of drug abuse in Kerala and its ill effects, especially among boys and girls.

Participation in the marathon is open to the public. Registration can be done through https://registrations.indiarunning.com/gtech-marathon-2023.