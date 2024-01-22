GTECH team attends tech show in the U.S.

January 22, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A contingent of 10 companies, led by the Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala, participated in the high-profile Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2024) in Winchester, Nevada, USA recently, in an effort to tap new markets and forge collaborations in new areas of technology.

The delegation met potential partners and innovators and interacted with them for funding and investment opportunities. The companies, which attended CES 2024, were Zoondia, SparksSupport Infotech, John & Smith Solutions, Mirox Cyber Security & Technology, aTeam Soft Solutions, Axia Technologies, GTECH, Edify Data Science, Codes App and Ace Money.

Vishnu Nair, CEO, GTECH, said Kerala-based technology companies could identify and tap larger new markets at CES 2024 which is the only event in the world where new technology innovation products are launched in a big way.

He said GTECH had collaborated with the US India Importer Council (USIIC) to send the delegation to the expo and the firms could explore possibilities of collaboration, networking, marketing and investment opportunities.

Rajesh Babu, USIIC President, Kerala said the event provided a great opportunity for Kerala-based technology companies to showcase their capabilities on the global platform, besides the State’s burgeoning significance in the global tech landscape.

“The companies explored and underscored the richness of exhibits spanning from AI to digital health. They exemplified the transformative power of technology, fostering connections among investors, companies, and industry experts,” said Mr. Babu, who is also the Convenor of Member Service Focus Group, GTECH.

Organized by Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the event drew over 4,000 exhibitors and around 1,200 innovative startups from more than 150 countries, showcasing their products at the expo.

A blend of cutting-edge technologies, launching of products, and quirky gadgets were held at the CES 2024. Besides, global technology giants showcased the latest trends and innovations in the consumer electronics industries.

Top themes of CES 2024 held at Las Vegas Convention Centre, included artificial intelligence (AI), mobility, sustainability and innovations to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges.

