ADVERTISEMENT

GTech Marathon for drug-free Kerala on Sunday

March 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Over 3,000 citizens, including 1,000 women and 100 children, expected to participate in event

The Hindu Bureau

Over 3,000 citizens, including 1,000 women and 100 children, are expected to participate in the first GTech Marathon in the State capital this Sunday.

The event is organised by GTech (Group of Technology Companies), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala on the theme ‘Drug-free Kerala’. The March 19 marathon seeks to create increased public awareness of the prevalence of drug abuse in the State, and its ill-effects, especially among young boys and girls.

The marathon in three categories — 21 km, 10 km and 3 km — will start from Technopark Phase 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Medals will be given to all participants who complete the run. There will be awards for winners in each category. The award ceremony at 8 a.m. on Sunday will be held at Technopark phase 3. It will be presided over by Shashi Tharoor, MP.

GTech chairman V.K. Mathews said the marathon was a reflection of the IT community’s commitment to social causes. “It is a coming together of more than one lakh IT professionals who work in the State and an expression of solidarity with the campaign of the government to make Kerala a drug-free State,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US