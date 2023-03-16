GTech Marathon for drug-free Kerala on Sunday

March 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Over 3,000 citizens, including 1,000 women and 100 children, are expected to participate in the first GTech Marathon in the State capital this Sunday.

The event is organised by GTech (Group of Technology Companies), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala on the theme ‘Drug-free Kerala’. The March 19 marathon seeks to create increased public awareness of the prevalence of drug abuse in the State, and its ill-effects, especially among young boys and girls.

The marathon in three categories — 21 km, 10 km and 3 km — will start from Technopark Phase 3.

Medals will be given to all participants who complete the run. There will be awards for winners in each category. The award ceremony at 8 a.m. on Sunday will be held at Technopark phase 3. It will be presided over by Shashi Tharoor, MP.

GTech chairman V.K. Mathews said the marathon was a reflection of the IT community’s commitment to social causes. “It is a coming together of more than one lakh IT professionals who work in the State and an expression of solidarity with the campaign of the government to make Kerala a drug-free State,” he added.