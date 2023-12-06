GST on online betting: Kerala to issue Ordinance 

December 06, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Thrissur

A meeting of the Kerala Cabinet in Thrissur on Wednesday decided to issue an Ordinance amending the State GST laws to bring in clarity on GST on online gaming.

Earlier, the 50th GST Council had decided to impose 28% GST on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. The Union government had already notified the amendments in the GST law. The amendments will be with effect from October 1, 2023.

Title deeds

The Cabinet approved the revision of guidelines for providing title deeds for government land in industrial areas for industrial purpose and for transferring ownership rights of entrepreneurs. The meeting also decided to recognise the Kerala Government Land Allotment and Assignment for Industrial Purpose Rule 2023.

A few posts of the Kerala Judicial Services will be renamed as per a directive of the Supreme Court. Munsiff-Magistrate will be renamed as Civil Judge (Junior Division) and Sub Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrate will be renamed as Civil Judge (Senior Division). The Kerala Judicial Service Guidelines 1991 will be amended for this purpose.

The Cabinet also decided to extend the reappointment period of P.I. Sheik Pareeth, Managing Director of the State Coastal Development Corporation, for one more year.

Punargeham flats

Administrative sanction for ₹3,762 crore has been given for the construction of 168 flats on 2 acres of land in Kadakampally village handed over by the Trivandrum Social Service Society under the Punargeham project.