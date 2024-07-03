ADVERTISEMENT

GST issues: KTM Society delegation meets Suresh Gopi

Published - July 03, 2024 08:49 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Suresh Gopi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Office-bearers of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society met Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Suresh Gopi on Tuesday and requested him to prevail upon the Centre to help resolve GST-related issues affecting the State’s tourism sector.

Referring to an “erroneous” linking of taxation of food services in restaurants to rates charged for room accommodation, they said the two were unrelated and hence must be separated. Mr. Gopi told the delegation led by Jose Pradeep, president of KTM Society, that his Ministry would accord priority to infrastructure development across tourist destinations in the State.

Promising to convene a detailed meeting of representatives of all travel and tourism associations shortly, Mr. Gopi said he would also speak to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the need for a new Vande Bharat Express for Kerala.

