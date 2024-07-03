GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GST issues: KTM Society delegation meets Suresh Gopi

Published - July 03, 2024 08:49 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
 Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Suresh Gopi. File photo

 Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Suresh Gopi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Office-bearers of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society met Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Suresh Gopi on Tuesday and requested him to prevail upon the Centre to help resolve GST-related issues affecting the State’s tourism sector.

Referring to an “erroneous” linking of taxation of food services in restaurants to rates charged for room accommodation, they said the two were unrelated and hence must be separated. Mr. Gopi told the delegation led by Jose Pradeep, president of KTM Society, that his Ministry would accord priority to infrastructure development across tourist destinations in the State.

Promising to convene a detailed meeting of representatives of all travel and tourism associations shortly, Mr. Gopi said he would also speak to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the need for a new Vande Bharat Express for Kerala.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.