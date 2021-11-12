GST has failed to achieve its objectives: Balagopal

‘Need to make corrections through deliberations and systematic approach’

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has failed to achieve its professed objectives and has badly hit the finances of States, including Kerala, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said on Friday.

Delivering the inaugural address at the international seminar on ‘India’s experience with GST organised by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT), he said that this year Kerala would have a shortfall of ₹13,000 crore in GST compensation alone. Next year the shortfall is likely to be around ₹10,000 crore.

“We are witnessing a worst-case scenario where the revenues of the States are plummeting,” he said.

Mr. Balagopal said corrections can be made in the system through careful deliberations and a systematic approach.

Fiscal federalism

The GST is a vital issue which questions the existence of cooperative and fiscal federalism, he said. The States had ceded 44% of their rights to collect indirect taxes when GST was rolled out, while the Centre relinquished only 28%. Nonetheless, the revenue sharing between the Centre and States is based on a 50:50 ratio, he pointed out.

The Centre has also been engaging in the practice of raising indirect taxes while offering sops to direct tax payers, especially on corporate income tax, he said. It was widely propagated that prices would come down sharply when GST is introduced, but the opposite happened.

Mere introduction of GST will not reflect on market prices, he said, citing the examples of LPG and Kerosene.

Call for revamp

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac called for a revamp of the GST system. The experience with GST so far has been disappointing for all stakeholders, he said, adding that it is important to have midway course corrections and restructuring of the system. Something has to be done to ensure to ensure tax revenues remain buoyant, he said.

GIFT Director K. J. Joseph and Associate Director Anitha Kumary L. also spoke at the inaugural session.

Experts from various states and abroad are participating in the two-day event which concludes on Saturday.