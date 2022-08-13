GST evasion: accused arrested

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 13, 2022 19:42 IST

The accused in a tax evasion case who had repeatedly ignored the summons issued by the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department was arrested on a non-bailable warrant issued by the court.

The tax evasion involved crores of rupees by creating fake invoices using arecanut trade as a front. The accused was identified as V.K. Jashith of Perumbadappu, Malappuram district, the department said on Saturday.

The main accused in the case, Baneesh of Edappal, was arrested earlier.

The department's investigation unit had issued Jashith a summons on multiple occasions, but he had been absconding. Based on a complaint by the State Tax Officer (IB) C. Jyothilakshmi, the First Class Magistrate Court, Thrissur, issued a summons that too went unheeded by the accused.

Subsequently, the Perumbadappu police had arrested on August 10 the accused after the court issued a non-bailable warrant. He was produced before the court on August 11.

The department said it would take strong legal action against accused persons and witnesses who declined to respond to summons issued by it.

