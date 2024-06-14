GST dept. unearths tax evasion in Ayurvedic spas

The State Goods and Service Tax (GST) department has detected tax evasion by Ayurvedic spas operating in Idukki district. Preliminary inspections at spas in Kumily, Munnar and Anachal unearthed tax evasion to the tune of ₹2 crore, the department said in a statement on Friday. The inspections were led by Rararaj, Deputy Commissioner (Intelligence), Idukki, State GST department. Intelligence and enforcement units of the department based in Ernakulam and Idukki districts participated in the inspections.