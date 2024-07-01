GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GST Day observed

Published - July 01, 2024 09:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The CGST and Customs, Thiruvananthapuram zone organised an event here on Monday to mark the seventh GST Day. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal who was the chief guest spoke on the collaborative efforts by the GST council to ensure a smooth and stable taxation ecosystem for both taxpayers and tax officials.

Chief Commissioner, CGST and Customs (Kerala) Manoj K. Arora and Commissioner, Kerala SGST Ajit Patil also spoke.

The minister also presented certificates of commendation to outstanding taxpayers in the MSME sector and officers of CGST for meritorious service.

