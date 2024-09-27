GSI holds cleanliness drive at Angadipuram laterite monument

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) organised a cleanliness drive at the laterite monument at Angadipuram, one of the national geo-heritage sites, on Friday. The event was named ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign.

GSI officials said the drive was aimed at raising awareness about the geo-heritage significance of the Angadipuram laterite monument and to promote environmental sustainability.

An awareness programme promoting geo-tourism of geo-heritage sites was held at Tharakan Higher Secondary School, Angadipuram.

Manjalamkuzhi Ali, MLA, unveiled a plaque of the Angadipuram geo-heritage site at the PWD rest house at Angadipuram. He said the laterite monument would be protected at any cost.

Vivek Kumar Sharma, Director in the Ministry of Mines, inaugurated the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign by handing over cleaning kits to representatives of the Haritha Karma Sena and Kudumbashree.

GSI State head R. Ravichandran welcomed the gathering. V. Ambili, GSI Deputy Director General, spoke about the importance of preserving the laterite monument. She explained how the laterite formation at Angadipuram served as a unique and scientifically valuable site, not only for geological studies but also for educational purposes.

