GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GSI holds cleanliness drive at Angadipuram laterite monument

Published - September 27, 2024 10:17 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Manjalamkuzhi Ali, MLA, unveiling a plaque beside the laterite monument at Angadipuram in Malappuram on Friday.

Manjalamkuzhi Ali, MLA, unveiling a plaque beside the laterite monument at Angadipuram in Malappuram on Friday.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) organised a cleanliness drive at the laterite monument at Angadipuram, one of the national geo-heritage sites, on Friday. The event was named ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign.

GSI officials said the drive was aimed at raising awareness about the geo-heritage significance of the Angadipuram laterite monument and to promote environmental sustainability.

An awareness programme promoting geo-tourism of geo-heritage sites was held at Tharakan Higher Secondary School, Angadipuram.

Manjalamkuzhi Ali, MLA, unveiled a plaque of the Angadipuram geo-heritage site at the PWD rest house at Angadipuram. He said the laterite monument would be protected at any cost.

Vivek Kumar Sharma, Director in the Ministry of Mines, inaugurated the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign by handing over cleaning kits to representatives of the Haritha Karma Sena and Kudumbashree.

GSI State head R. Ravichandran welcomed the gathering. V. Ambili, GSI Deputy Director General, spoke about the importance of preserving the laterite monument. She explained how the laterite formation at Angadipuram served as a unique and scientifically valuable site, not only for geological studies but also for educational purposes.

Published - September 27, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.